Dagco Inc. Acquires 817 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dagco Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,429. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.22 and a 200-day moving average of $228.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $152.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

