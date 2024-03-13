CyberConnect Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44.92 Million (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. CyberConnect has a market cap of $232.22 million and $44.92 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for approximately $11.79 or 0.00016143 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,704,700 tokens. The official message board for CyberConnect is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq. The official website for CyberConnect is cyberconnect.me. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 19,704,700 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 11.75700983 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $49,313,620.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

