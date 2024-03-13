CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.91.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CYBR opened at $264.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.53.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 356.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.