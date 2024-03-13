Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.57

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Crown Castle has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years. Crown Castle has a payout ratio of 245.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Shares of CCI opened at $110.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $136.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day moving average of $104.28.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $29,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

