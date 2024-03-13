Critical Survey: Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) vs. ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) and ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) and ESCO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ESCO Technologies $956.03 million 2.67 $92.54 million $3.60 27.52

ESCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Fingerprint Cards AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A ESCO Technologies 9.60% 8.59% 5.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) and ESCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.5% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) and ESCO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A ESCO Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

ESCO Technologies has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.11%. Given ESCO Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ESCO Technologies is more favorable than Fingerprint Cards AB (publ).

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), a high-technology company, develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, microcontroller units, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart cards, door locks, authentication keys, vehicles, payment cards, internet of thing (IoT), and the automotive industry. It also offers various development tools for software development and production. The company sells its products through distributors and resellers. The company serves customers in Sweden, Asia, South and North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc. produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines. It also designs, develops, and manufactures elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions for U.S. naval vessels; and mission-critical bushings, pins, sleeves, and precision-tolerance machined components for landing gear, rotor heads, engine mounts, flight controls, and actuation systems for the aerospace and defense industries. The Utility Solutions Group segment provides diagnostic testing solutions that enable electric power grid operators to assess the integrity of high-voltage power delivery equipment; and decision support tools for the renewable energy industry, primarily wind and solar. The RF Test & Measurement segment designs and manufactures RF test and secure communication facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and RF absorptive materials, filters, antennas, field probes, test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. The company distributes its products through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

