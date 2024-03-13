CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1,730,570.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,513,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,513,057 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.49% of CRH worth $192,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 139.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CRH by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Trading Up 2.0 %

CRH stock opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.58. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $84.65.

CRH Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRH. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

