Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Credicorp worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Price Performance

NYSE BAP opened at $172.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $176.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. On average, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

BAP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Featured Articles

