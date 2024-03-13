CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

CP ALL Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPCY remained flat at $16.92 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. CP ALL Public has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $24.99.

Get CP ALL Public alerts:

About CP ALL Public

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through four segments: Convenience stores, Wholesale, Retail and Mall, and Other. The company also operates frozen food plants and bakeries; distributes various commercial cards and tickets, catalog merchandises, and food and non-food products; and retails health and beauty products.

Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.