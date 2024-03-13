CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
CP ALL Public Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPCY remained flat at $16.92 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. CP ALL Public has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $24.99.
About CP ALL Public
