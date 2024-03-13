Covenant Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.23 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Covenant token can currently be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $9,480.52 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

