Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $63.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Corteva by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $55.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. Corteva has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

