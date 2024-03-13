Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $8.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 232,126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 224,765 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.