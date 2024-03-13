Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $8.56.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
