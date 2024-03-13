CoreFirst Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,795,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

