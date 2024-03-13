CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 55 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.6% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $9.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.80. 2,416,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,140. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.87. The firm has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

