CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 121 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $418,951,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,946 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.48. 2,307,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781,917. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $86.45 and a fifty-two week high of $175.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.65 and its 200 day moving average is $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

