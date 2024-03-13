CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 120 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $141.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,900,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,573,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.78 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.41 and its 200-day moving average is $138.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

