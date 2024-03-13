CoreFirst Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glovista Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 471.8% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,286,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.61. 1,961,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,652,831. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $166.82. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.65.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.