CoreFirst Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 65,808 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after buying an additional 1,385,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,214. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 675,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,683. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.