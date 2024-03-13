CoreFirst Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 439,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 432,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,969,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,716. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

