CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 246.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after purchasing an additional 368,745 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

NYSE EOG traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,840. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average of $121.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

