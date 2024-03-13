CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $191,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.84. 1,241,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.46. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

