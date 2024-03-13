CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VIGI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 101,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,790. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

