CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $1.17 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,664,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,504. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

