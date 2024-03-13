Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Corebridge Financial has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corebridge Financial to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CRBG opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 5.92%. Corebridge Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,626,000 after buying an additional 6,648,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $115,410,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,320,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,968,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

