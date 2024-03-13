Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTS. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.80 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.43.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$5.72 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.24 and a 1 year high of C$5.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

