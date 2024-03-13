CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) & Lufax (NYSE:LU) Critical Contrast

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 4.82% -10.22% 47.15% Lufax 2.23% 0.93% 0.29%

Risk & Volatility

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 1 5 0 2.83 Lufax 1 3 3 0 2.29

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CompoSecure and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.

CompoSecure currently has a consensus target price of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 98.55%. Lufax has a consensus target price of $6.80, indicating a potential upside of 134.89%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than CompoSecure.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of CompoSecure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CompoSecure and Lufax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $390.63 million 1.21 $19.24 million $0.91 6.55 Lufax $8.43 billion 0.20 $1.29 billion $0.24 12.06

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure. CompoSecure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lufax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Lufax on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

