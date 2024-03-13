Comparing Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Nuvei shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nuvei shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nuvei and Research Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 3 14 0 2.82 Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Nuvei presently has a consensus target price of $33.24, indicating a potential upside of 44.44%. Research Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.68, indicating a potential upside of 56.35%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Nuvei.

This table compares Nuvei and Research Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $1.19 billion 2.69 -$7.84 million ($0.06) -383.44 Research Solutions $37.70 million 2.59 $570,000.00 ($0.02) -149.50

Research Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuvei. Nuvei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Research Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvei and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei -0.66% 6.64% 2.84% Research Solutions -1.05% -4.96% -1.63%

Risk and Volatility

Nuvei has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method. The company's solutions comprise a fully integrated payments engine with global processing capabilities, a turnkey solution for frictionless payment experiences, and a broad suite of data-driven business intelligence tools and risk management services. It sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

