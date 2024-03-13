Comparing Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) & Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) and Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Sumitomo Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy 14.06% 8.96% 4.67% Sumitomo Chemical 0.02% 0.03% 0.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bonterra Energy and Sumitomo Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumitomo Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $2.88, suggesting a potential downside of 33.91%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Sumitomo Chemical.

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Chemical has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Sumitomo Chemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $236.68 million 0.68 $33.29 million $0.89 4.89 Sumitomo Chemical $20.47 billion 0.17 $51.70 million $0.01 1,035.04

Sumitomo Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy. Bonterra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats Sumitomo Chemical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy products; resorcinol for tires, wood adhesives, flame retardants, and ultraviolet ray absorbants; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires, shoes, construction materials, and other applications; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides polarizing films, touch screen sensor panels, and color resists and polymer OLED for LC and OLED displays; photoresists and high-purity chemicals for the semiconductor manufacturing process; and compound semiconductor materials for antenna switches and other components of communication terminal equipment. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, and household insecticides; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and products to control infectious diseases. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electric power and steam; designs, constructs, and supervises chemical plants; provides transportation and warehousing services; and conducts physical property and environmental analysis. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

