Comparing Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 579.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $45.64 million 4.77 $2.92 million $0.19 84.08 DiamondRock Hospitality $1.07 billion 1.86 $86.34 million $0.36 26.53

Volatility & Risk

DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alpine Income Property Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00 DiamondRock Hospitality 0 4 2 0 2.33

Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.94%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.09%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 6.38% 0.99% 0.52% DiamondRock Hospitality 8.03% 5.29% 2.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DiamondRock Hospitality beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

