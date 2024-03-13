Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.
Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $747.64 million, a PE ratio of 128.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.458 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 871.43%.
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).
