Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHCT

Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $747.64 million, a PE ratio of 128.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.458 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 871.43%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.