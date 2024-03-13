Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Community Bank System has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Community Bank System Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.70 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $710,780.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.70 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $710,780.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $832,774. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

