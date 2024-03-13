Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $163,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,780.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $163,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,532 shares of company stock worth $832,774. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

