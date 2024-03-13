Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,978 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $15,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,916,000 after acquiring an additional 261,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,796,000 after acquiring an additional 327,321 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,570 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

