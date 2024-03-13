Comerica Bank Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,751,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $185.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

