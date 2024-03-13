Comerica Bank Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE AMP opened at $412.99 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $419.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

