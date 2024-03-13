Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,941 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $261.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.65. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

