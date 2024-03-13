Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 101,849 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 101,849 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,506,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 18.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Paylocity by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $168.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.10 and a 200-day moving average of $170.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $230.52.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

In other news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total transaction of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at $291,572,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,155 shares of company stock worth $5,906,737. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

