Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 428,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,927,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI India ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052,082 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,156 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth about $95,729,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after buying an additional 1,888,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,770,000 after buying an additional 1,433,768 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of INDA opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.