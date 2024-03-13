Comerica Bank Makes New $16.75 Million Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,753,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MGK stock opened at $286.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.59. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $182.31 and a 12-month high of $288.93.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

