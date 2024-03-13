Comerica Bank Makes New $15.43 Million Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,433,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,776 shares of company stock valued at $105,785,162 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,183.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,106.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $980.69. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,207.58. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

