Comerica Bank Has $17.75 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8,557.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530,825 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,021 shares of company stock worth $3,560,833 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

USB stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

