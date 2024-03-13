Comerica Bank Has $15.53 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Comerica Bank grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 11,072.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,963 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of IDEX worth $15,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in IDEX by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in IDEX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 32.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $240.76 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $240.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.80 and its 200 day moving average is $211.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

