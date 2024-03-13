Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 669.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,795 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $19,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $925,539 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $201.82 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

