Comerica Bank Acquires New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 198,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

