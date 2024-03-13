Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Short Interest Down 53.8% in February

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the third quarter worth $593,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,145,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 536.1% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 190,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 160,828 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,596,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $7,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MITA opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. Coliseum Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

