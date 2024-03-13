Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the February 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Codan Stock Performance

Shares of CODAF remained flat at C$6.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Codan has a 52-week low of C$3.52 and a 52-week high of C$6.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.29.

Codan Company Profile

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

