Clipper Realty (CLPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clipper Realty Stock Down 0.8 %

Clipper Realty stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clipper Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

