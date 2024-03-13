Citigroup Inc. Has $72.69 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874,114 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of Corteva worth $72,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 78.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after buying an additional 3,366,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Corteva by 283.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

