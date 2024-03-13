Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $89,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $50.56.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.994 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

