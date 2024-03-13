Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CIFR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cipher Mining Price Performance
Cipher Mining stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $929.50 million, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $5.60.
About Cipher Mining
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Mining
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.