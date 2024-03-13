Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $929.50 million, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

