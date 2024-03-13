Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimpress in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $90.36 on Monday. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.99.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.90. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $921.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cimpress by 239.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $626,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.